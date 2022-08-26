Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Chun Hui Zhang, 52, died Monday while he was descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier, park officials said in a news release.
It's the most popular summit route, accounting for 75 per cent of all attempts, according to the National Park Service.
After several failed attempts to locate the body, rangers with the National Park Service accessed the area where Zhang had fallen using a helicopter. His body was recovered the day after the fall was reported by witnesses.
The climber, who is from Surrey, B.C., was on a private, recreational climb with friends, officials said.
Mount Rainier is an active volcano standing at 14,410 feet above sea level, known for being the most glaciated peak in the Lower 48 states.
The fatality follows several other climbing deaths reported this summer in national parks.
Last month, three people were reported dead while climbing mountains in Glacier National Park in Montana, according to park officials.
And in June, a 48-year-old climber died while ascending Alaska's Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America.
Two other climbers died in May in Denali National Park, which consists of six million acres of wilderness.
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Vancouver police say Ojibwa man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Vancouver police say a man who died after officers used a beanbag shotgun on Monday had asked bystanders for help following a “violent incident” that occurred moments earlier.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
3 people injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
An independent group of volunteer scientists and public health experts who have advised the Doug Ford government on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic since July 2020 has been informed that it will be dissolved as of next month.
Doug Ford set to make announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Niagara Falls on Friday.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Police have cordoned off a portion of Kidd Crescent near John W. Taylor Avenue and are asking people to avoid the area.
Was a convicted wife killer wrongfully sentenced?
The Michael White case continues to spark outrage more than 15 years after he was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch, but Canadian journalist Byron Christopher says the anger might be misplaced due to misleading information.
-
Drivers can expect a five-cent drop at the pumps Friday.
An independent group of volunteer scientists and public health experts who have advised the Doug Ford government on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic since July 2020 has been informed that it will be dissolved as of next month.
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
$2.6M pot bust in Tillsonburg
Four people from Toronto are charged after $2.6-million a grow-op bust in Tillsonburg. At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, several OPP units entered a property on Clearview Drive in the Oxford County town.
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into building on University Ave
Windsor police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building on University Avenue.
Crime Stoppers Report: Video released in animal cruelty investigation
Windsor police have released video in an animal cruelty investigation involving the death of an 11-month old dog.
Francois Legault in enviable position as Quebec election campaign set to begin
François Legault's win in the 2018 provincial election marked the start of a new era in Quebec politics after nearly 50 years of federalist-versus-separatist two-party rule.
Mothers-to-be worried as Quebec monitors global epidural catheter shortage
According to the Quebec Health Department, the province is not currently experiencing a deficit of epidural catheters.
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
'I don't think it was very sincere': Families of N.S. shooting victims say Lucki's apology wasn't good enough
Some family members of victims killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting say RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki’s apology was not good enough.
Halifax police chief denies his force 'did not try at all' amid mass shooting
Halifax's police chief says his offer to send officers to back up the RCMP's response to the April 2020 mass shooting was turned down, even after senior tactical officers at the city were pushing for the force to send help.
No vacancy: Post-secondary students struggle to find spots to live
With less than two weeks before the start of classes, the Université de Moncton still has 120 students looking for either on or off-campus housing.
Manitoba senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a Manitoba senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
Two charged after Winnipeg police seize meth, bear spray, stolen cheques
Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after police seized meth, bear spray and stolen cheques and identity documents.
Serious early morning crash closes busy northeast intersection
At least three vehicles were involved in a serious collision early Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. that sent four people to hospital.
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
Innisfail man arrested following flight from police in Three Hills
RCMP say a prolific offender was arrested following an incident involving a stolen vehicle last week.
Fire at west-end recycling facility passes 12-hour mark
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning, more than 12 hours after it was first reported.
NATO secretary-general, prime minister visit northern Alberta military base
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., today as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
A baby had to be revived with emergency first aid and the overdose-reversing drug naloxone earlier this week in Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say.
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Aitchison condemns Lewis' Nuremberg email as 'dog whistle' to COVID vaccine critics
Conservative party leadership candidate Scott Aitchison is condemning Leslyn Lewis' message to members last week about the Nuremberg Code and medical experimentation as nothing but a 'dog whistle' to COVID-19 vaccine critics.
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
South Korea records world's lowest fertility rate -- again
South Korea has broken its own record for the world's lowest fertility rate, according to official figures released Wednesday, as the country struggles to reverse its years-long trend of declining births.
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up in an attempt to connect mobile devices through a network of satellites, providing coverage to even the most isolated places.
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on Aug. 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Canadian Screen Awards makes next year's acting categories gender neutral
Canada's top film and television awards are going gender-neutral. Organizers say next year's Canadian Screen Awards will drop categories dedicated to male and female performers in favour of categories that aren't divided by gender.
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson talks about the episode that made him feel objectified
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson says a Season 3 scene left him feeling 'uncomfortable' and 'pissed off' because he felt he was being objectified.
Movie reviews: Despite masterful storytelling, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' lacks passion
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' 'Samaritan' and 'The Invitation.'
In wake of LaFlamme's exit, brands should be wary when jumping on hot topics: experts
Marketing experts say brands that have advertised themselves with a nod to CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme's recent dismissal should beware of blowback.
Stocks swing as U.S. Fed chair Powell signals more rate hikes
Stocks are swinging Friday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed back on Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy.
Russia divestment promises by U.S. states largely unfulfilled
Driven by moral outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia.
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
Sleep, talk about coffee, wake up, talk about coffee: Papua New Guinea's brand new minister job
The leader of Papua New Guinea has appointed what are believed to be the world's first ministers for coffee and palm oil.
Prince Harry shares his hopes for 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death
Prince Harry has shared his hopes for the upcoming 25th anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Iranian women allowed to attend domestic football match for first time in over 40 years
Hundreds of Iranian women attended a professional domestic football match in Tehran for the first time in over 40 years, following a ban on women attending sports stadiums.
Almost a third of NFL teams have changed quarterbacks in '22
Among the nine NFL teams changing quarterbacks in 2022 are three franchises that had been the models of stability at the position for a decade or more: the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.