LONDON -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sanctioning 10 more Russian political and business leaders in retaliation for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau says the 10 individuals who are being sanctioned were identified by Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader who is considered Putin's main rival.

Trudeau announced the new sanctions during a news conference in London, where he was appearing alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The three leaders stood united in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its second week.

Trudeau earlier in the day became the first foreign leader to meet with the Queen since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

The prime minister's visit to Britain is the first leg in a four-country European tour this week that will include stops in Latvia, Germany and Poland to discuss the war in Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.

----

With files from The Associated Press

Get in touch

Are you in Ukraine? Do you have family in Ukraine? Are you or your family affected? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.

Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

