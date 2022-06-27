Canada ships seeds to Ukraine to help hard-pressed farmers targeted by Russia

OTTAWA -

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says Canada is sending seeds to Ukraine including buckwheat, a fast-growing crop.

The minister says Ukraine asked Canada -- also a major grain grower -- to send seeds and mobile silos to store its grain.

Buckwheat, used to make soba noodles, has a shorter growing season than wheat, making it easier to cultivate for Ukraine's hard-pressed farmers.

Ukraine's farmers have had their fields mined by Russian troops and their storage silos destroyed, and many agricultural workers are fighting the Russians.

The Russians have also blockaded Ukraine's ports, so it cannot export its grain and sunflower oil, leading to food shortages in the developing world.

The minister says Canadian farmers are stepping up to help alleviate shortages and are on track to produce 44 per cent more wheat than last season, which was hit by drought.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.

Get in touch

Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.