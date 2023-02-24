Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkiye, Syria, as rebuild begins
The federal government is sending another $20 million in aid for people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and matching millions more in private donations.
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada will match $10 million in donations to members of the Humanitarian Coalition, on top of the $10 million in matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
The announcement comes after the United Nations asked for more help and a group of Canadian MPs urged the government to expand the donation-matching to more organizations.
The Humanitarian Coalition, which includes Oxfam, Plan International and World Vision as members, is providing emergency food, water, sanitation and health services.
Two major earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks shook the region on Feb. 6, damaging tens of thousands of buildings and leaving more than 47,000 people dead.
The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, says more than a million people are staying in temporary accommodations, including gyms, stadiums, hotels and dormitories, with limited access to essential services.
"The children and families who survived the earthquake now face homelessness, lack of food and water, and temperatures that regularly drop below freezing at night," said Afshan Khan, UNICEF's regional director for Europe and Central Asia.
Turkish authorities on Friday said preliminary work has started to build housing for people left homeless by the massive earthquake.
Murat Kurum, the minister for the environment, urbanization and climate change, said on Twitter that excavations were taking place in the towns of Nurdagi and Islahiye in Gaziantep province, where the government plans to build an initial 855 homes.
The work comes less than three weeks after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck. Turkish authorities say some 173,000 buildings, containing around 534,000 apartments or other units, either collapsed or were severely damaged in the quake.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces tough elections in either May or June, has promised to reconstruct homes within the year, although critics have warned that moving too fast could just lead to the erection of more substandard homes.
Opposition parties have also held Erdogan's government -- in power for the past two decades -- responsible for the extent of the disaster, accusing it of failing to enforce building regulations.
Experts say many of the toppled structures were built with inferior materials and methods, and often did not comply with government standards.
Earlier Friday, Erdogan issued a decree which among other things enables individuals, companies or organizations to build homes or offices and donate them to Kurum's ministry, which would then give them to people who lost homes or businesses.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said late Thursday that 583 contractors or other people suspected of responsibility over buildings that have collapsed were being investigated and 171 have been arrested.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023. With files from The Associated Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkiye, Syria, as rebuild begins
The federal government is sending another $20 million in aid for people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and matching millions more in private donations.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish 'classic' unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl's children's novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
Bitter legacy hangs over today's energy discussions between Quebec and N.L. premiers
As Quebec Premier Francois Legault seeks a new energy deal with Newfoundland and Labrador, he faces a public in the Atlantic province scarred by the legacy of a pair of hydroelectric projects mired in missteps.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Living two lives:' Ukrainians in Ottawa reflect on one year since Russian invasion
Ukrainians who fled the country and settled in Ottawa are reflecting on one year since Russia's invasion of their country.
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Suspects in Innisfil home invasion stole several firearms, police say
Police are looking for several suspects in connection with a robbery home invasion in Innisfil.
-
Barrie marks the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at city hall: one year later
A Ukrainian woman said time stood still for Ukrainians worldwide when Russia invaded her country one year ago.
Kitchener
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Tree tapping ceremony kicks off start of maple syrup season
The annual tree tapping ceremony was held in Perth County on Friday morning to mark the start of the 2023 maple syrup season.
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
London
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
-
London man picks up $250K lotto prize
London’s latest lottery winner plans to spend his winnings on a vacation and investments. David Cornell of London picked up a $250,000 prize in an Instant Diamond Club game.
-
Crash west of Stratford sends two drivers to hospital
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 8 near Mitchell, Ont.
Windsor
-
12 greenhouse owners in Leamington facing 88 charges for bylaw offences
The Municipality of Leamington says 12 greenhouse owners are facing 88 charges related to the Greenhouse Light Abatement By-law.
-
Windsor man charged with multiple commercial break-ins in LaSalle
LaSalle police have arrested a 35-year-old Windsor man after multiple commercial break-ins.
-
Video of suspect vehicle wanted in relation to Walker Road bank robbery
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect and vehicle in relation to a south Windsor bank robbery after obtaining surveillance video. According to police, the vehicle, which may be a Volkswagen Golf, has a muffler that makes a very distinct loud sound.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Pinel institute, and his defence counsel has asked that he be evaluated again to see if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he's accused of.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Advisory council will 'keep journalists in the newsroom' at Montreal Gazette: Postmedia
An advisory council has been assembled to help "keep more journalists in the newsroom" at the Montreal Gazette, according to Postmedia's CEO. Andrew MacLeod said consultations with the new 11-person council have already produced "adjustments" to help retain staff.
Atlantic
-
Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes
A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday causing collisions and cancellations in some areas.
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
N.B. launches new initiative to help produce more licensed nurses in the province
New Brunswick is introducing a new education model designed to help produce more licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, federal government reach $6.7B health-care deal
The federal government says in a news release that it has signed an agreement in principle to invest $6.74 billion over 10 years in Manitoba's health-care system.
-
Man facing arson charge after suite set on fire: Winnipeg police
An arrest was made after a suite in the city’s West End was set on fire and a man barricaded himself in the building, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale
Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.
Calgary
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Candlelight vigil in Calgary to mark one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Friday marks one year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Vancouver
-
'This year is going to be worse': Canadian military analyst on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
On the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a retired member of the Canadian Forces warns the next chapter of the war will be even worse.
-
Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving south
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.
-
'This could be the year we achieve something:' 'Caps confident ahead of new season
Vanni Sartini and his Vancouver Whitecaps coaching staff wanted to give their players a little time off as they prepared for the Major League Soccer season in Palm Springs, Cali., in recent weeks.
Politics
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
-
Ottawa pledges $32M for Ukraine's 'security and stabilization' as one year since invasion is marked
The federal government announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with more than $32 million to strengthen the country's security and stabilization, as it marks one year since Russia's invasion.
-
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
Health
-
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
-
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
-
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
-
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
Entertainment
-
Ellie Goulding had 'a lot of trauma' from being falsely accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan
In a recent interview, British pop star Ellie Goulding talked about being accused of cheating on singer Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014, despite the fact she was never in a relationship with Sheeran.
-
Selena Gomez dethrones Kylie Jenner on Instagram, later announces another social media break
Kylie Jenner was Instagram's most-followed woman until Selena Gomez returned to the social media platform and quickly regained the title.
-
Alicia Allain Schneider, 'Dukes of Hazzard' star wife, dead
Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider, has died at the couple's home in south Louisiana.
Business
-
Stocks drop on inflation data, head for worst week of year
Stocks are falling on Wall Street Friday as dispiriting evidence keeps piling up to show inflation isn't cooling as quickly as hoped.
-
Germany's BASF to shed 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive
Chemicals maker BASF said Friday that it plans to cut around 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the impact of high energy prices. The announcement came after charges related to the exit from Russia of the company's gas and oil subsidiary pushed it to a loss in 2022.
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Lifestyle
-
Joy and sorrow: Grim birthdays for the war babies born as Russia invaded
The 24th of February is forever etched in the collective consciousness of all Ukrainians -- and for women who gave birth and men who became fathers as the bombs began to fall, the day holds especially complicated emotions.
-
Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
-
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
Sports
-
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
-
Serena Williams to receive honour at NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams will be honoured for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
-
Vancouver Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed with late Gino Odjick in mind
The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.