Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkiye and Syria.
Two major earthquakes rocked southwestern Turkiye and northwestern Syria in a matter of hours on Monday, destroying thousands of buildings.
The confirmed death toll keeps rising, with more than 19,000 people killed and at least another 64,000 injured.
Tens of thousands more are homeless in the middle of winter and struggling to access food, water and shelter.
Fraser says his department is trying to understand the effect on applicants already in Canada's immigration system to figure out what more can be done to help them.
On Wednesday, Canada deployed a disaster assessment team to the region to determine what additional aid from Canada is needed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Death of 4-year-old Ontario girl was likely murder-suicide carried out by father to get revenge, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Hopes fading to find survivors at Adiyaman apartment building in Turkiye
At an apartment building in the city of Adiyaman in southeastern Turkiye, the sound of excavation equipment is constant as rescuers tirelessly search for earthquake survivors. But as the hours tick by, hope of saving more people is fading.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.
U.S. says China's balloon could collect intelligence signals
China's balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Toronto
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
Heavy rain, wind expected to continue throughout the day in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is getting some wet, windy weather on Thursday that’s expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening and could cause localized flooding in some areas.
Ottawa
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
-
Ottawa police receive complaints about Highbridge Construction
Ottawa police say its fraud section has received two complaints about Highbridge Construction, the east Ottawa company that abruptly shut down leaving homeowners and subcontractors in the lurch.
Barrie
Toronto man arrested in Wasaga Beach 2022 attempted murder investigation
Provincial police charged a Toronto resident with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault in Wasaga Beach last year.
All 14 dogs involved in animal cruelty case now in care of humane society
All 14 dogs found in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions" in a Barrie parking lot late last month have been found and are being cared for, police say.
SIU releases findings on Innisfil ambush shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officers
Ontario's Police watchdog released new details about the evening two South Simcoe police officers were shot and killed in an Innisfil house in October.
Kitchener
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
Turikye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
Thieves caught on camera flipping 8 trucks for catalytic converters outside Guelph, Ont.: OPP
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released video footage in connection to catalytic converter thefts which left eight vehicles flipped over in a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle, Ont. last month.
London
St. Thomas in running for 2500 job EV battery plant: Analyst
A Volkswagen dealership nearing completion on Wharncliffe Road in London is currently the only sign of new investment by the automaker in Southwestern Ontario.
Streams and rivers expected to rise due to rain and warmer temperatures: UTRCA
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) expects streams and rivers to rise beginning Thursday afternoon and into Friday.
$3,500 in tools reported stolen from Middlesex Centre property
Middlesex County OPP officers are looking for suspects after a report of a break-in and theft.
Windsor
Active police investigation underway east of downtown
Windsor police have launched an investigation into an assault near Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Road.
Windsor police reveal identity of murderer in 1971 cold case
Windsor police are publicly identifying the man responsible the murder of a six-year-old girl over 50 years ago.
Flood outlook: ERCA issues Watershed Conditions Statement
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement as the region is expected to get a significant amount of rain.
Montreal
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
Atlantic
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A Halifax university student on trial for killing a fellow student during a drug deal has completed his testimony after four days in the witness box.
As Ottawa plans to hike health funding, families say system doesn't learn from errors
Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would add $46 billion in new spending over ten years for the country's health-care systems. But some families -- along with some patient safety teachers and advocates -- say Canada's patchwork of quality-reviews systems need deep reforms to ensure that money is well spent.
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
Winnipeg
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
Manitoba RCMP investigating after man yells at young teenage girl to get in his truck
Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a man yelled at a young teenage girl to get in his vehicle near her school.
Disc-shaped object, person in wingsuit among 2022 Canadian UFO reports
Hundreds of Canadians who cast their eye to the sky reported UFO sightings last year, according to a new survey by Ufology Research.
Calgary
Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
'Wonderful surprise': Calgary man wins $1M from lottery ticket
Calgarian Sinisa Blajojevic says he hopes to pay off his mortgage, replace his car and take a trip with his lottery winnings.
Edmonton
Electronic message board stolen in Parkland County
Police are looking for an electronic message board that was stolen from Parkland County.
Calgary and Edmonton's low-income rental units disappearing: report
A new report suggests the number of low-income rentals available in both Calgary and Edmonton has sharply dropped over the past 30 years, highlighting another challenge facing Albertans seeking affordable housing.
Vancouver
2 members of same family killed in North Vancouver house fire
Two people have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver, and authorities say the victims were a parent and their child.
Strong winds set to whip through Lower Mainland, prompting special weather statement
A cold front is set to deliver heavy winds to Metro Vancouver, prompting special weather statements Thursday.
Politics
Trust in governments shows signs of life as pandemic starts to fade
An annual survey on how trusting Canadians are suggests their faith in governments is rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade.
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
Poilievre says Conservatives would uphold federal-provincial health-care funding deals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he becomes prime minister he would uphold the 10-year deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to ink with provinces and territories that would inject $46.2 billion in new funding into Canada's strained health-care systems.
Health
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Are video games good for kids' brains or bad for them? New research suggests the answer is 'neither'
A small new study has found that neither the frequency of daily gaming reported by pre-teen children nor the specific video game genres they chose to play were linked with their performance on a standardized cognitive tests.
Data shows 6 provinces see increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics in 2022
According to newly released data, six provinces had increased wait times for walk-in clinics in 2022, with Canadians waiting an average of 37 minutes before seeing a physician.
Sci-Tech
Codebreakers find and decode lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
A trio of codebreakers has found and deciphered a treasure trove of lost letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots.
SpaceX should choose between Ukraine and Russia: Ukrainian official
Elon Musk's SpaceX should choose sides between Ukraine and Russia, a senior Ukrainian official said on Thursday, after the company said it was curbing Kyiv's use of Starlink internet devices for controlling drones.
China has conducted spy balloon program for years: Pentagon
The Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for 'several years,' the Pentagon said Wednesday.
Entertainment
Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy Awards appearance
Madonna has spoken out against criticism of her appearance after presenting at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. In her latest Instagram post, the multi-award-winning singer lamented being "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," after a close-up photo of her face went viral online and sparked a torrent of negative comments.
New 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia' movies on tap
Disney is working on sequels for 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen' and 'Zootopia,' three huge hits as the entertainment powerhouse attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Business
Canada's housing market to see listings fall in first quarter, before rebounding: TD
A new report says Canada's housing market will see new listings fall in the first quarter before rebounding later in the year and then, slowing to a more modest growth pace in 2024.
Indigo investigating ongoing cybersecurity incident as its website remains offline
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is continuing to investigate what it calls a 'cybersecurity incident' affecting its website and electronic payment systems in stores.
Stocks rise as the yo-yo on Wall Street swings back upward
Stocks are rising on Wall Street Thursday following another mixed batch of earnings reports that included several standouts like The Walt Disney Co.'s.
Lifestyle
Dog-gone winter? Expert tips for a happy pet when the weather’s not great
When the Canadian winter sets in, some dogs and their owners find it difficult to be outside as much as they are the rest of the year. One expert who says your pet needs just as much exercise now as ever, shares some tips to keep your dog active, healthy, and happy in the wintry months.
Earnest or playful, that Valentine's card has a history
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
94-year-old baking phenom makes weekly treats for fellow seniors in Halifax
Winnifred Bowden, a 94-year-old living in Halifax, is baking up weekly treats for her fellow residents.
Sports
Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea
Organizers of the Super League project presented a long-promised new proposal Thursday for a multi-division competition involving up to 80 European soccer teams and operating outside of UEFA's authority.
P.K. Subban: Grassroots hockey is 'my responsibility'
Former Montreal Canadiens player P.K. Subban says he is enjoying retirement, focusing on giving back to charity and advocating for grassroots hockey.
Raptors send Birch, picks to Spurs in exchange for centre Poeltl
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made their first move of the trade deadline -- and it's for a familiar face. Toronto has sent Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl, according to multiple media reports.
Autos
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.
Kyle Busch violated Mexican gun laws on recent vacation
Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it 'a mistake.'