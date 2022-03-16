Advertisement
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Published Wednesday, March 16, 2022 11:56AM EDT
As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, CTV News has learned.
Passengers may still be subjected to random testing at the airport, according to a senior government source.
Ministers will be making the announcement on Thursday.
