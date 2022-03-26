Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Ukraine
Governor: 3 powerful explosions outside western city of Lviv
Live updates: American held by Russians in Ukraine released
Russia appears to be shifting its war aims in Ukraine
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
Canada, Europe to co-host social media fundraiser for displaced Ukrainians
Oligarchs who are, and aren't, speaking out against Russia's invasion
How sanctions on Russia are shaking up the superyacht world
Spotify says it will suspend service in Russia
Putin says Russian culture being 'cancelled' like J.K. Rowling
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
France's Macron: No reason to accept Russia demands for gas payments in rubles