Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.
Canada has planned an hour-long celebration in downtown Ottawa that will be attended by distinguished guests, and will include a series of musical and artistic performances as well as special unveilings.
Beginning at 10 a.m. EDT at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington St. in Ottawa, the event has been planned with the focus of highlighting the key shared priorities of the King and Canada.
Canadian Heritage has framed the service as an event to "bring together artists and speakers who reflect the values that Canada and His Majesty share, such as protecting the environment, service to others, and celebrating our country’s diversity."
- Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
- Royal Dispatch newsletter: Sign up for exclusive insights on the monarchy
- An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
Although King Charles acceded to the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, the post-U.K. proceedings are a chance for Canadians to mark the occasion.
This is the first coronation to take place in 70 years, since Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony in 1953. As a constitutional monarchy, Canada has proclaimed King Charles the head of state.
HOW CANADA'S CORONATION EVENT WILL UNFOLD
Saturday's celebrations will be attended by dignitaries from the Table of Precedence for Canada, including members of the King’s Privy Council for Canada. Others who will be in attendance include prominent Canadians and supporters of causes considered important to the King.
Among those who confirmed attendance are the Speakers of the House of Commons and Senate, former governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, Commissioner of the Northwest Territories Margaret Thom, and a few dozen other current and former federal politicians.
Past Order of Canada recipients, as well as the high commissioners of commonwealth nations including the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Australia, Bahamas, Nigeria, and Rwanda will also be on hand.
Assistant deputy minister of sport at Canadian Heritage Emmanuelle Sajous, and director of machinery of government at the Privy Council Office Donald Booth are emceeing the event, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be giving an address on behalf of the Government of Canada.
The celebration will include a drum circle performance by Algonquin group Eagle River Singers, the singing of O'Canada by the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir, and an "optimistic and triumphant" instrumental interlude by music group Inn Echo.
Also performing a piece called "To A Dreamer In A Modern World" will be slam poet Sabrina Benaim, and singer–songwriter Florence K will contribute a musical interlude. Both of these artists have a history of advocating for openness about mental health through their work.
Muralist Dominic Laporte will produce a work of art live throughout the event, which will also include speeches by Albert Dumont, Ottawa's poet laureate and an Algonquin spiritual advisor, and Farah Alibay, an aerospace engineer and champion of volunteerism who grew up in Montreal, but went to school in England.
During the ceremony, Canada Post will unveil the new definitive stamp with an image of King Charles III to mark the coronation, the Royal Canadian Mint will unveil a new commemorative coin set, and the Canadian Heraldic Authority will reveal updated emblems to represent the change of reign.
A performance of the royal anthem by the Central Band of the Canadian Forces Serenade of Strings will also take place to "highlight the King’s life-long connection to the Canadian Armed Forces."
Celebrations will conclude with a 21-gun salute by the 30 Field Artillery Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery, on Parliament Hill.
Books of congratulations will be available for attendees to sign at the ceremony, with guests invited to attend an intimate reception afterwards.
The event in the parliamentary precinct is taking place alongside free activities being held at Rideau Hall.
Over the weekend, the Peace Tower as well as other federal buildings in Canada's capital region will be lit emerald green in honour of the occasion.
'LONG MAY HE REIGN': CANADA'S CONTRIBUTIONS IN LONDON AND BEYOND
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a delegation including Indigenous and youth leaders took part in King Charles' coronation in London. Canada’s delegation also included Canada’s flag bearer astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
In a statement congratulating His Majesty, Simon noted that while so much has changed in the 70 years since the last coronation, including the Crown, "it continues to be an anchor for our robust and stable democracy and our diverse country."
"As we mark this wonderful occasion, I invite all Canadians to look back on the country we were, celebrate the country we have become, and engage in conversations about the country we want to be. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to congratulate Their Majesties on this auspicious occasion. I look forward to continuing to support our Sovereign in his important work," Simon said. "Long may he reign."
Following the coronation ceremony in London, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have plans to attend a reception held by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly. Also on Trudeau's itinerary before heading home are meetings with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.
Five RCMP Musical Ride members participated in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and a contingent of 45 Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Special Operations Command, and the Royal Military College members took part in the coronation military parade.
In addition to Saturday's events, Canadian Heritage through the Canada History Fund is providing $275,000 to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society to help develop learning materials commemorating King Charles III's coronation and highlighting priority areas for Canada: the environment and Indigenous reconciliation.
And, Trudeau has announced Canada will award 30,000 coronation medals in the coming months to Canadians who have made "significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region or community, or an achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada."
With files from CTVNews.ca's Jennifer Ferreira
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
WATCH LIVE | Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.
Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles' coronation, without Meghan
Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, attended his father's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday although he had to settle for a third-row seat behind other members of the royal family.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Heart-wrenching cries echoed as funerals were held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened just a day apart this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
‘A Fun Royal Fair’: Ontario celebrates coronation of King Charles III
Ontarians hoping to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will get their chance Saturday morning on the lawn of Queen’s Park in Toronto.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
-
Memorial service set for girl whose body was found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
A Toronto church is set to hold a memorial service today for a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster one year ago.
Ottawa
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving St. Edward's Crown in a ceremony built on ancient traditions, at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
Ottawa Humane Society looks to end cycle of homeless cats
The Ottawa Humane Society is urging people to spay or neuter your cat and keep the animals indoors, in a bid to end the cycle of homeless cats in the city of Ottawa this summer.
-
OC Transpo to assess Twitter reversal on API fees
Just one day after OC Transpo announced it would no longer tweet daily bus trip cancellations, blaming newly implemented charges by Twitter, the social media company reversed course.
Barrie
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
-
Suspects granted bail in Barrie shooting
All three suspects charged with attempted murder in a Barrie shooting two weeks ago have been granted bail as investigators continue searching for the man police say pulled the trigger.
-
Barn burns down in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Weapons investigation near Kitchener elementary school, youth charged: WRPS
Waterloo regional police were in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener community rallies for change on Red Dress Day
Red dresses and shirts were on display Friday evening in a downtown Kitchener park as the community came together to mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
‘I thought it was a bit tongue in cheek’: Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
London
-
Caught on Video: lumber wielding man sticks London Music Hall of Fame with massive repair bill
A man was caught on surveillance video repeatedly smashing a piece of lumber into the front of the London Music Hall of Fame early Friday morning.
-
Two separate collision cause traffic issues in London, Ont.
There were traffic issues around London, Ont. Friday evening caused by a pair of crashes in different parts of the city.
-
Children on board school bus during afternoon crash
There were roughly two dozen children on board a school bus that was involved in a crash in London, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Windsor
-
White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
-
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
-
Windsor's public playing fields will remain ‘out of bounds’ this weekend
The city was hoping to open sports fields on Saturday, May 6. However, the recent wet and soggy conditions have made the early season turf vulnerable to damage.
Montreal
-
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals are higher than in pre-pandemic times
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals increased nearly 10 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic rates, which comes as no surprise to nurses who are struggling to stick it out in the profession.
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Winnipeg
-
New skateboard park planned in northern Manitoba First Nation
The youth in a First Nation in northern Manitoba will soon be grinding rails and dropping in on half-pipes in their own skate park thanks to a new project set to begin this summer.
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
'Close them down': Province settles class action lawsuit with former Manitoba Developmental Centre residents
A major class action lawsuit between the province and former residents of an institution for people with intellectual disabilities has been settled.
Calgary
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving St. Edward's Crown in a ceremony built on ancient traditions, at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
-
City of Calgary extends congratulations to King Charles
The City of Calgary joined cities across Canada Saturday in extending its congratulations to the new King.
Edmonton
-
Mother, child killed in Mill Woods Friday: source
CTV News has learned that a mother and 11-year-old child have been stabbed near Crawford Plains school and both are dead.
-
New evacuation alerts issued late Friday for Lac Ste. Anne, Big Lakes County
New evacuation alerts were issued in several central Alberta communities late on Friday, and another fire is under watch.
-
Strathcona County residents ordered to evacuate immediately
Strathcona County has issued two evacuation alerts due to a large grass fire burning in the area of Township Road 534 and Range Road 220.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns
A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Defence calls witness a liar during cross-examination
A lawyer representing the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 accused a friend of the victim of being a liar on Friday.
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
-
Liberal party convention hears from Hillary Clinton, Jean Chretien
Former U.S. secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the stage at the Liberal party convention this evening for a conversation with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Health
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
-
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
Sci-Tech
-
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
Entertainment
-
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
The Italian tourism ministry thought it had a sure-fire way to bring travellers into the country: turning a 15th-century art icon into a 21st-century 'virtual influencer.'
-
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
-
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
Business
-
Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing--possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears.
-
New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts
Tracking down accurate information about Philadelphia's elections on Twitter used to be easy. The account for the city commissioners who run elections, @phillyvotes, was the only one carrying a blue check mark, a sign of authenticity.
-
Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio -- giving the thousands of shareholders who will fill an arena Saturday to listen to the billionaire and several other top executives answer questions some good news to start the day.
Lifestyle
-
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
Sports
-
Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over Nationals
Kelly struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Corbin Carroll homered in his return to the lineup and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Booker scores 47, Durant adds 39, Suns beat Nuggets 121-114
Devin Booker has carried a massive offensive load for the Phoenix Suns in these playoffs, averaging more than 35 points per game despite defenders draped all over him in most games.
-
This Asian combat sports promoter wants to crack the U.S. market -- without the bloodlust and trash-talking
First they were seen as cage-fighting meat heads. Then testosterone-fuelled trash talkers wearing expensive suits. Could 2023 be the year mixed-martial arts in the United States finally returns to its pure, humble beginnings nurtured in Asia nearly 5,000 years ago?
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.