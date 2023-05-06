Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony

As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.

Canada has planned an hour-long celebration in downtown Ottawa that will be attended by distinguished guests, and will include a series of musical and artistic performances as well as special unveilings.

Beginning at 10 a.m. EDT at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington St. in Ottawa, the event has been planned with the focus of highlighting the key shared priorities of the King and Canada.

Canadian Heritage has framed the service as an event to "bring together artists and speakers who reflect the values that Canada and His Majesty share, such as protecting the environment, service to others, and celebrating our country’s diversity."

Although King Charles acceded to the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, the post-U.K. proceedings are a chance for Canadians to mark the occasion.

This is the first coronation to take place in 70 years, since Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony in 1953. As a constitutional monarchy, Canada has proclaimed King Charles the head of state.

HOW CANADA'S CORONATION EVENT WILL UNFOLD

Saturday's celebrations will be attended by dignitaries from the Table of Precedence for Canada, including members of the King’s Privy Council for Canada. Others who will be in attendance include prominent Canadians and supporters of causes considered important to the King.

Among those who confirmed attendance are the Speakers of the House of Commons and Senate, former governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, Commissioner of the Northwest Territories Margaret Thom, and a few dozen other current and former federal politicians.

Past Order of Canada recipients, as well as the high commissioners of commonwealth nations including the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Australia, Bahamas, Nigeria, and Rwanda will also be on hand.

Assistant deputy minister of sport at Canadian Heritage Emmanuelle Sajous, and director of machinery of government at the Privy Council Office Donald Booth are emceeing the event, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be giving an address on behalf of the Government of Canada.

The celebration will include a drum circle performance by Algonquin group Eagle River Singers, the singing of O'Canada by the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir, and an "optimistic and triumphant" instrumental interlude by music group Inn Echo.

Also performing a piece called "To A Dreamer In A Modern World" will be slam poet Sabrina Benaim, and singer–songwriter Florence K will contribute a musical interlude. Both of these artists have a history of advocating for openness about mental health through their work.

Muralist Dominic Laporte will produce a work of art live throughout the event, which will also include speeches by Albert Dumont, Ottawa's poet laureate and an Algonquin spiritual advisor, and Farah Alibay, an aerospace engineer and champion of volunteerism who grew up in Montreal, but went to school in England.

During the ceremony, Canada Post will unveil the new definitive stamp with an image of King Charles III to mark the coronation, the Royal Canadian Mint will unveil a new commemorative coin set, and the Canadian Heraldic Authority will reveal updated emblems to represent the change of reign.

A performance of the royal anthem by the Central Band of the Canadian Forces Serenade of Strings will also take place to "highlight the King’s life-long connection to the Canadian Armed Forces."

Celebrations will conclude with a 21-gun salute by the 30 Field Artillery Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery, on Parliament Hill.

Books of congratulations will be available for attendees to sign at the ceremony, with guests invited to attend an intimate reception afterwards.

The event in the parliamentary precinct is taking place alongside free activities being held at Rideau Hall.

Over the weekend, the Peace Tower as well as other federal buildings in Canada's capital region will be lit emerald green in honour of the occasion.

'LONG MAY HE REIGN': CANADA'S CONTRIBUTIONS IN LONDON AND BEYOND

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a delegation including Indigenous and youth leaders took part in King Charles' coronation in London. Canada’s delegation also included Canada’s flag bearer astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

In a statement congratulating His Majesty, Simon noted that while so much has changed in the 70 years since the last coronation, including the Crown, "it continues to be an anchor for our robust and stable democracy and our diverse country."

"As we mark this wonderful occasion, I invite all Canadians to look back on the country we were, celebrate the country we have become, and engage in conversations about the country we want to be. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to congratulate Their Majesties on this auspicious occasion. I look forward to continuing to support our Sovereign in his important work," Simon said. "Long may he reign."

Following the coronation ceremony in London, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have plans to attend a reception held by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly. Also on Trudeau's itinerary before heading home are meetings with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.

Five RCMP Musical Ride members participated in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and a contingent of 45 Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Special Operations Command, and the Royal Military College members took part in the coronation military parade.

In addition to Saturday's events, Canadian Heritage through the Canada History Fund is providing $275,000 to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society to help develop learning materials commemorating King Charles III's coronation and highlighting priority areas for Canada: the environment and Indigenous reconciliation.

And, Trudeau has announced Canada will award 30,000 coronation medals in the coming months to Canadians who have made "significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region or community, or an achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada."

With files from CTVNews.ca's Jennifer Ferreira