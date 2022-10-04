Bird flu cases on the rise: What this means for poultry and egg prices
Cases of avian influenza in birds across Canada rose sharply heading into the fall, data from the federal government shows.
Known commonly as bird flu or H5N1, the virus spreads quickly among chickens, ducks, quail and other fowl, through close contact with infected birds or their excrement. It is almost always lethal, leaving farmers with the difficult decision to euthanize or watch the virus spread.
It is rare for humans to contract the virus, but farmers say they are taking necessary precautions to protect themselves and their businesses.
Farmers in Alberta in particular saw a rise of cases in their flocks, with the province reporting 1.1 million birds impacted as of Sept. 27.
“We're very concerned for our business,” Jeff Notenbomer, owner of Willow Creek Poultry in Fort Macleod, Alta., told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday. “It's constant every day. There are so many things that are out of your control.”
If a farmer believes bird(s) are infected, they notify a veterinarian or the animal health office at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). According to the Government of Canada, there are no treatments for birds that become infected and the virus is hardly ever passed on to humans.
With the rate of infections climbing, Notenbomer says the virus has the potential to wipe out a farm within four days.
“If we did repopulate the whole farm, it would take us about a year-and-a-half to two years to get back to full production,” he said of his own facility. Notenbomer’s farm breeds laying hens and has around 25,000 birds.
The disease can be transported through trade and wild birds.
Currently, there is a ban on live birds, products and by-products from the U.S., which has 46.8 million poultry and 2,650 known wild birds infected. Flight migration patterns of geese and ducks into Canada is another way the disease spreads.
Notenbomer says the bird flu strain seems to be stronger this year, spreading quickly and affecting more chickens than in previous years.
“Everybody's on edge,” Notenbomer said of farmers across the industry. “Speaking with the producers who had avian influenza, they're devastated.”
The bird farming industry is broken down into categories, with poultry, eggs, hatching eggs and turkeys experiencing different impacts and recovery rates due to the flu, Notenbomer said.
Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University professor of food distribution and policy, said the latest avian influenza outbreak has impacted duck sales and meat availability.
“We've seen a devastating situation in duck,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Monday. “In fact, you're lucky to find duck at all at the grocery store as a result of what has happened … with the avian flu.”
Duck sales have not recovered the same way chicken sales have, despite Charlebois noting a previous outbreak during the spring increased the price for chicken between 10 to 14 per cent, on average.
According to Statistics Canada, retail prices for chicken have rose slower than beef and pork over the last decade, with the price increasing 16.1 per cent from January 2011 to December 2021.
“With the upswing again this fall, we are expecting another jump, probably early winter to end of winter 2023,” Charlebois said of chicken prices.
As Thanksgiving rounds the corner, families have noticed the per-kilogram price of turkey has increased by an average of 15 per cent since last year and 22 per cent since March 2020, according to a September 2022 report from Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Despite this, Charlebois says avian influenza will not impact dinners this Thanksgiving.
“Most of the turkeys that will be bought this week are already harvested,” he explained.
If farmers can contain the outbreaks, Charlebois said the industry will be able to bounce back quickly.
IMPACT OF BIRD FLU
Across the country, clusters of bird flu cases are popping up, most prominently in Alberta and Ontario, which have the highest concentration of the avian flu.
According to the Government of Canada, Ontario has two outbreak zones, one just north of London and another east of Ottawa. Large swaths of land around Quebec City are also under control, ensuring the movement of birds is minimum. As each farm reports cases, a 10-kilometre radius is automatically introduced asking nearby farmers to monitor livestock and watch for wind patterns. According to the government, one case will trigger the outbreak because of its contagious nature.
The majority of cases across the country are around Edmonton. There are also cases in southern Manitoba, around Winnipeg, and near Regina in Saskatchewan.
Avian flu affects all birds including pets and exotic species if they come in contact with infected fowl. Last month, a popular bird sanctuary in Owen Sound, Ont., euthanized 96 birds after the virus was detected.
Birds that didn't die from the flu were humanely euthanized to stop the spread, the CFIA previously told CTV News Barrie. Six swans at the sanctuary were not euthanized because they are descendants of royal swans gifted by King George V in 1912 to the City of Owen Sound. The birds are in quarantine and are being monitored closely.
Before April 2022, it had been 15 years since avian flu was detected in Saskatchewan. Now, the province’s Ministry of Agriculture has ordered limits on the movement of birds until Oct. 21.
The Calgary Zoo took precautions by closing its Rainforest Aviary last week to protect its birds from potential infection.
Notenbomer says farmers and bird owners are in tune with their livestock and know immediately if one is sick. He says some signs include lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, swelling around the head, and coughing or gasping for air.
He says farmers need to take necessary precautions regarding the movement of animals in outbreak zones to minimize cases. They also need to keep an eye on wind patterns and dust from neighbouring farms which can spread the virus from manure.
Other tools to slow the spread include farmers changing their shoes, clothes and equipment while working in barns around livestock.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
BREAKING | Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
'F--- off,' ambassador tells Elon Musk after unveiling Ukraine 'peace' plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians putting off buying a home due to inflation, high interest rates: survey
With high inflation and rising interest rates, a new survey has found nearly one in five Canadians say they're putting off buying a home.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Toronto
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Nine people arrested, dozen tickets issued after large ‘unsanctioned event’ in Hamilton
Nine people were arrested and dozens more tickets were issued after thousands of people gathered in Hamilton as part of an “unsanctioned” event over the weekend.
-
Ontario teenager dies after motorcycle-vehicle crash: police
Police say a teenager has died in a motorcycle crash in Uxbridge, Ont.
Ottawa
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Kingston, Ont. man facing nearly 100 charges in sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have announced 19 additional charges against a Kingston man who was already facing dozens of counts in a sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Sutcliffe now promising to freeze transit fares for all for one year
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is now promising a one-year transit fare freeze for all OC Transpo riders, saying service must be improved before fares can go up.
Barrie
-
Family of man found dismembered in Oro-Medonte, Muskoka, seeks answers in historic case
The family of a man whose body was discovered dismembered and scattered in Oro-Medonte and Muskoka more than 12 years ago say it hopes to find closure with a recent arrest in the historic case.
-
Orillia's Candy Shoppe owners retire on a sweet note
After more than two decades, the Robinsons are retiring from the Candy Shoppe on Highway 11 in Orillia.
-
3 trucks removed from service, several charges laid during Grey Bruce CMV safety inspection
Police pulled three commercial motor vehicles (CMV) from the road during a one-day safety blitz in Georgian Bluffs.
Kitchener
-
'The children really get left in the dust': Mixed reaction to CUPE strike vote
Parents in Waterloo region are expressing mixed emotions after members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) voted in favour of strike action.
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to take a huge jump, a single-day increase that one industry analyst says has only happened a few times this decade
-
One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail during 'unprovoked' attack: police
The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries after London hit-and-run
Life-threatening injuries are reported after a hit-and-run in the city, according to London police. Officers were called to the crash in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.
-
Alleged armed carjacking being investigated in London
A carjacking in London is being investigated by police. Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a parking lot in the 600-block of Southdale Road east near Wellington Road for a reported robbery.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
Windsor
-
12 people arrested after $700,000 in retail thefts reported at Windsor Home Depot stores
The Windsor Police Service’s Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 12 people after over $700,000 in thefts were reported at Home Depot stores in the city.
-
$20,000 reward offered in missing Windsor woman case
Windsor police are hoping a $20,000 reward will help find a 30-year-old missing woman.
-
Vehicle crashes into pole on Matchette Road
A brand new pole and the old one were cracked during a single-vehicle collision on Matchette Road.
Montreal
-
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
-
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
-
Montreal and the CAQ government: Valerie Plante says it worked, and it works
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante did not hesitate for a second: "the CAQ government and Projet Montréal works, it has worked and it will continue to work."
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the after-effects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on Canada's East Coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
How Manitobans can mark the MMIWG Day of Awareness
Ceremonies and vigils are happening in Manitoba on Tuesday to allow residents to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
Calgary
-
Calgarians rally, march for Sisters in Spirit
In honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada, the Sisters in Spirit Vigil took place along Stephen Avenue and Olympic Plaza on Tuesday.
-
Council mulls proposed bylaw to cut down on single-use plastics
A proposed bylaw to reduce single use items is heading to council chambers on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuit
Alberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
Edmonton
-
In a first, Edmonton police have used DNA to create a composite sketch of a 2019 sexual assault suspect
An approximate image of a man who in 2019 violently sexually assaulted an Edmonton woman and left her unconscious in a field has been generated from DNA.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuit
Alberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
-
Drugs and cash seized in Fort McMurray drug bust
Three people have been arrested after a 14-month investigation into the drug market in Fort McMurray.
Vancouver
-
90-year-old temperature records broken in B.C. as province sees another unseasonably warm day
A ridge of high pressure in parts of B.C. brought more record-breaking heat to the province Monday.
-
'We could hear her screams': Security video shows attack at Vancouver apartment building
Security video taken from the lobby of a Vancouver apartment building shows the moment a women was attacked, then assisted by witnesses who police are hailing as heroes.
-
Canadian kids get 'D' letter grade for overall physical activity in report card
Canadians are dropping the ball when it comes to ensuring their kids are getting enough exercise, according to a non-profit's report card.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Hockey Canada's board chairs to answer to feds, Nicholson deferred to later date
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, will answer to the federal government today on the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
-
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Health
-
-
Canadian kids get 'D' letter grade for overall physical activity in report card
Canadians are dropping the ball when it comes to ensuring their kids are getting enough exercise, according to a non-profit's report card.
-
Dementia diagnosis increases suicide risk for those under age 65, study finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, a recent study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Google Canada grants $2.7M to tech training for Indigenous Peoples, media literacy
Google Canada will allocate $2.7 million toward grants helping Indigenous Peoples prepare for tech jobs and teaching media literacy to underrepresented communities.
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
-
Kanye West called out by Jayden Smith for dressing in 'hate slogan'
On Monday, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words "White Lives Matter" were written on the back in large lettering.
-
Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.
Business
-
Musk said to go ahead with US$54.20 a share Twitter deal: Bloomberg
Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of US$54.20 to take Twitter Inc private, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, sending the shares of the social media firm surging.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 500 points in broad-based rally, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up more than 500 points in a broad-based rally as it regained some of its recent losses, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher in late-morning trading.
-
World Bank: Ukraine's war-torn economy will sink 35 per cent in 2022
Devastated by Russia's invasion eight months ago, the Ukrainian economy will plunge 35 per cent this year, the World Bank forecast Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
-
Halifax artist creates giant 'camera obscura'
A Halifax artist’s candid creation is capturing the attention of everyone who gets a chance to see it.
-
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of colour.
Sports
-
Blue Jays clinch top wild-card seed, will play first-round series at home
The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched the top wild-card seed in the American League and will play their first-round series at Rogers Centre starting Friday.
-
Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal
A top executive at a major Japanese publisher was charged Tuesday with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member.
-
Paris joins in TV boycott of World Cup games from Qatar
Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar.
Autos
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.