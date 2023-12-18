Bid to boost tax break for volunteer firefighters as brigades struggle with retention
Alberta volunteer firefighter Alison Archambault calls it her "soul work."
But that doesn't mean some more help at tax time wouldn't be welcome too.
A tax credit for volunteer firefighters currently stands at $3,000, but Archambault, a volunteer in Redwood Meadows outside Calgary, said "any increase is appreciated" to help with costs such as vehicle maintenance.
"Volunteer fire departments in general are having recruitment challenges and retention challenges and (an) increase in the tax writeoff is just another tool to make being a volunteer firefighter more attractive and staying a volunteer firefighter more attractive," said Archambault, whose regular job is in public relations.
Others agree, and a push is underway to raise the tax credit after Canada's worst wildfire season on record.
B.C. member of Parliament Gord Johns has been working with the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs to try to boost the credit for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers to $10,000.
A petition to the House of Commons got more than 16,000 signatures in support of the increase, and Johns' bill to make the change passed its first reading in the house this month.
Johns said emergency services volunteers deserve a break from inflation and rising living costs.
"They're taking on more paid work to keep up with rising costs and they just can't keep volunteering at this scale," he said.
"We rely on them. They save taxpayers money. Retaining volunteer firefighters is a huge challenge with the increase in inflation and there's been a huge decrease in the number of volunteer firefighters in the country."
He said there are 20 volunteer fire departments and search and rescue teams in his own riding of Courtenay-Alberni on Vancouver Island, and raising the tax credit would be "low-hanging fruit" at little cost to public coffers.
"It's certainly going to let them know that Canadians actually care and value them and that they're appreciated because they're saving all local governments across the country money and provincial governments money," he said.
"Government needs to seize this moment. It's actually a very inexpensive way to support recruitment and show value to those firefighters and search and rescue personnel, and they deserve it. They're putting their lives on the line for us."
Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, said 2023 was a very "tough year" for volunteer firefighters, after "the most extreme wildfire activity ever."
"We expect another tough year in 2024," he said.
McMullen said there were 156,000 volunteer firefighters in Canada in 2016, but that was down to 126,000 in 2022.
Increasing the tax credit would be a small step in countering the downward trend. "We believe that it'll keep their morale up, which is needed now more than ever," he said.
McMullen said recruitment and retention could be facing pressure because of the range of risks faced by first responders, from injuries and increased cancer rates, to the mental health toll of facing emergency situations.
There are also less dangerous options for would-be volunteers, he said, such as local sports teams or youth groups.
"Whatever the case may be, we have seen a reduction of individuals choosing to do the at-risk volunteering," he said.
The proposed hike in the tax credit is just one way the government could improve things for volunteers, McMullen said.
He said he also hopes the federal government will restore a program that ended in 2013 that allowed fire departments to apply for funding for specialized equipment and training.
He said the country would also "greatly benefit" if there was a national fire adviser, giving firefighters a voice at the federal level like the U.S. Fire Administration.
McMullen said he and dozens of other chiefs were in Ottawa this month to bring their message to policymakers.
NDP MP Johns said there's been a frustrating lack of acknowledgment on the issue.
"Everybody's connected in a rural community to the volunteer fire department," he said. "If (the government) wants to start showing Canadians that they're serious about listening to rural Canadian needs, this is one thing that they need to do to actually demonstrate that they're listening to rural Canada, and they're not doing that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
Bid to boost tax break for volunteer firefighters as brigades struggle with retention
A push is underway to raise the tax credit for volunteer firefighters after Canada's worst wildfire season on record.
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Israel should do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said a recent statement of 'grave concern' issued by 14 countries, including Canada.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
Winter snow advisory in effect for tonight
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this evening in Toronto, with 4 to 8 cm of snow expected to blanket the city.
-
A look at the top 10 baby names in Ontario last year
The list of most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022 remains relatively unchanged from previous years, with Olivia and Noah retaining the top spot.
-
Toronto police investigating exchange during pro-Palestinian protest inside Eaton Centre
Toronto police say they are investigating an interaction between a demonstrator and another citizen during a pro-Palestinian protest inside the Eaton Centre on Sunday evening.
Ottawa
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Green Christmas? Ottawa breaks 130-year-old heat record
With temperatures reaching plus 6 C in Ottawa on Monday, today is the warmest Dec. 18 in over 130 years.
-
Man charged for antisemitic threats against Ottawa family doctor
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she was subject to a threatening antisemitic phone call against her which has led to a 39-year-old man from British Columbia being charged.
Barrie
-
Waypoint expansion to add 20 new inpatient-acute care beds
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the expansion on Monday to increase capacity and keep crisis patients closer to home.
-
Snow squall warning for central Ontario during tonight's rush hour and beyond
The national weather agency is calling for local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres later today into this evening.
-
Fatal early morning Tay Township crash
An early Sunday morning crash in Tay Township has claimed the life of a young person.
Kitchener
-
-
Shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into a shooting that required a man to be taken to an out-of-region hospital.
-
Snow and slippery roads expected Monday night
It could be slow going on the roads Monday night across much of southwestern Ontario.
London
-
Fire truck ends up in ditch while responding to barn fire
There were no serious injuries after a North Huron Fire Department fire truck ended up on its side in a ditch near Wingham, Ont. Monday morning.
-
Thames Valley District School Board’s pilot project hopes to break down barriers by supporting adult learners
It's a career that might often be overlooked, but maintenance staff who keep schools operational are an integral part of the school system.
-
Snow squall warning issued for London area
The London region remains under a snow squall warning 'with poor visibility likely' late Monday and into the overnight hours.
Windsor
-
Stabbing suspect sought after downtown fight
Windsor police are asking for help finding a suspect following an early morning stabbing downtown.
-
'Perplexing' delay in sentencing hearing of Dresden woman convicted of impaired driving causing death
A sentencing hearing for Arielle Wall, who was convicted of impaired driving causing death, scheduled for Monday in Chatham’s courthouse was adjourned to next year.
-
Windsor police investigate collision involving pedestrian
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Walkerville on Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
-
Heavy rain and gusty winds hit Quebec and the Maritimes
Several rainfall records for a single December day were broken on Monday in Quebec as a low-pressure system accompanied by a thaw swept across much of the province. Meanwhile, in the Maritimes, strong winds were the focus of attention.
-
Police release photos of truck possibly linked to fatal shooting of Montreal Mafia figure
Six months after Montreal Mafia figure Francesco Del Balso was gunned down in broad daylight in Dorval, police have released surveillance footage of a possible getaway vehicle allegedly linked to the crime.
Atlantic
-
Strongest wind, heaviest rain still to come for the Maritimes
A strong coastal storm is heading for the Maritimes Monday.
-
'It’s scary': Concerns grow over increase in use of potent opioid in Nova Scotia
Concern is growing over the increased use of a potent opioid known as ‘carfentanil’ in Nova Scotia, especially amongst the most vulnerable people in the province.
-
Power out for thousands across Maritimes amid strong winds
Maritimers are bracing from strong winds and rain in the region Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for male suspect in fatal stabbing of Indigenous teen
The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.
-
Former Mayor Brian Bowman appointed judge in Manitoba
For nearly a decade, he was known as Mayor of Winnipeg, but now he has a new title – Justice Brian Bowman.
-
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current line-up of band The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman “meritless” and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
Calgary
-
Woman and man found dead in southwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found in the community of Parkhill last week.
-
Calgary's ring road, decades in the making, now complete
Following years of intensive work and decades of planning, Calgary's ring road is now complete.
-
Horse shot and killed at Red Deer area farm, RCMP search for suspects
Innisfail RCMP are investigating after a horse was shot and killed late last month.
Edmonton
-
Police issue warning about violent sexual offender being released from jail
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of a previous police warning will be released in Edmonton.
-
Three men sexually assault man near downtown encampment
Police are searching for three men who sexually assaulted one man near a downtown Edmonton encampment early Saturday morning.
-
Leduc County man killed, 3 injured in crash
A 36-year-old Leduc man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Edmonton Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford police shooting leaves man dead
A police-involved shooting in Abbotsford has left one man dead. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating.
-
'Robbing Peter to pay Paul': Canadian navy warship sails home on borrowed transponder
When HMCS Ottawa, a workhorse frigate of the Canadian navy, sailed back to British Columbia this week after four months at sea, it made the journey home on a borrowed transponder that had been cannibalized from another vessel and airlifted out to sea.
-
University of Northern B.C. to offer bachelor's degree in Nisga'a language
A new bachelor of arts degree in Nisga'a language fluency will be offered starting next September at the University of Northern British Columbia.
Politics
-
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Israel should do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said a recent statement of 'grave concern' issued by 14 countries, including Canada.
-
Freeland 'absolutely' thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election
A decade after she was first elected, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she plans to run again in the next federal election, while sidestepping the question of whether she's eyeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
-
Liberals don't want to regulate speech with online harms bill, justice minister says
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani says he hopes to avoid accusations the Liberal government is trying to regulate or curb speech with its planned bill to protect citizens from online harms.
Health
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
-
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
Sci-Tech
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
-
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Entertainment
-
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.
-
Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offence claims, U.K. media say
Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offence allegations, British media reported Monday.
-
Lucasfilm, APTN join plans for Ojibwe version of 'Star Wars: A New Hope'
The galaxy of 'Star Wars' is expanding once again as plans take shape to translate the original 1977 Hollywood hit into the Ojibwe language.
Business
-
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
-
European Union investigating Musk's X over possible breaches of social media law
The European Union is looking into whether Elon Musk's online platform X breached tough new social media regulations in the first such investigation since the rules designed to make online content less toxic took effect.
-
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Lifestyle
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Sports
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
Autos
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.