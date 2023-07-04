Bicycle thefts in Canada soar by 429 per cent during summer months: report
Bicycle thefts have increased at an alarming rate in several of Canada’s major cities during the summer, according to data from Square One Insurance Services.
According to the insurance company, bicycle thefts increased by 429 per cent in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal.
The data, which came from the cities’ police reports, indicates four out of the seven cities saw an increase in 2022 compared to 2021.
The two smallest cities in the dataset had the highest theft rate when adjusted for population. This could be due to the fact that the sample size of cities is small, according to Square One.
Out of nearly 75,000 reported thefts in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto between 2016 to 2022, 43 per cent occurred on residential property, 30.3 per cent happened out-and-about in places like parks and streets, 15.5 per cent took place on commercial property, 3.4 per cent happened in educational facilities, and 1.4 per cent occurred in transit areas such as buses, stations, and trains, according to Square One.
The data also indicates that almost half of the thefts took place at the victim's home, primarily in most cities' sheds or garages. However, a different trend was observed in Vancouver, with thieves more frequently targeting bicycles on streets or in parks.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR BICYCLE
Square One recommends people take the following steps to protect themselves from bicycle theft:
Invest in a high-quality lock: Use a lock made of hardened steel or consider using multiple types of locks for added security. This will make it more difficult for thieves to break through and steal your bike.
Register your bicycle: Take advantage of services such as Project 529, which collaborate with local law enforcement agencies.
Choose a secure parking spot: Opt for a bike rack that is firmly anchored to the ground or a building. A good rack allows you to secure both the wheels and the frame of your bike. Look for a parking area with limited access or, if that's not possible, choose a spot with high foot traffic.
Don't leave accessories or bags unattended: When you park your bike, avoid leaving any valuable accessories or bags attached to it.
According to Square One, fewer than five per cent of stolen bicycles are ever returned to their owners.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still 'cautiously optimistic' the federal government will call a public inquiry into foreign interference, while conversations about how best to address the issue are ongoing between the different parties.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Katherine Henderson will move from one winter sport to another later this summer, ending her seven-year run as Curling Canada chief executive officer for a new role as president and CEO of Hockey Canada.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
Toronto
-
Many Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government this week. Here's what to know
Many Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the federal government this week alongside their tax credit.
-
Manoah to return to Blue Jays' rotation after being sent to minors
Alek Manoah is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation after being sent to the minors last month, manager John Schneider said Tuesday.
-
Toronto engineer develops app that can diagnose skin cancer for free using AI analysis
An app designed by a Toronto engineer could soon offer Canadians free diagnoses for a lengthy list of skin ailments from the comfort of their home using real-time artificial intelligence analysis.
Ottawa
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
-
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
Barrie
-
Movie star Simu Liu celebrates Canada Day weekend in Muskoka
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends the July 1 long weekend in Muskoka, enjoying the cottage he says raised him.
-
Couple charged after crossing Lake Simcoe in inflatable kayak
A couple faces charges after crossing Lake Simcoe without life-jackets over the long weekend in Orillia.
-
Retiring family physician donates clinic to help attract doctors to Wasaga Beach
A retiring family physician is donating his Beck Street medical clinic and equipment to the Town of Wasaga Beach, something he calls an "opportunity to give back."
Kitchener
-
Gender studies class targeted in stabbing attack will continue this week: University of Waterloo
Six days after three people were stabbed during a University of Waterloo gender studies class, the university says the course will continue this week.
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
-
'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team
A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
London
-
Fatal collision in St. Thomas; Talbot Street at Caso Crossing closed for investigation
The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) is investigating a fatal collision. Talbot Street at Caso Crossing remains closed as STPS conduct their investigation.
-
Project keeps rural long-term care residents closer to home
On Tuesday, provincial leaders toured the recently completed two-storey addition to Terrace Lodge in Aylmer, Ont.
-
'An outhouse is one of the best things': Temporary homeless depots begin in city parks
A meal, water and a portable washroom was a nice surprise for Neil Hammell, who is living in an encampment off Wellington Valley Park in London, Ont., near the Thames River. It's day one of a program to bring basic human needs to those living rough.
Windsor
-
Ways to cool off in the Windsor-Essex heat
Environment Canada has issued the first heat warning of the summer for Windsor-Essex, but residents shouldn’t have to worry about finding cool options.
-
'Take a kid to the Course' initiative aims to get youth into golf
The NGCOA has launched an initiative from July 3 to 9 at 500 participating courses across Canada where youth aged 16 and under can accompany an adult and play for free.
-
Man allegedly takes firearm from OPP vehicle, SIU investigating Lakeshore incident
A 21-year-old man allegedly ran at an OPP officer with a weapon and took a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.
Montreal
-
REM de l'est: High cost of east-end link raises red flags
A new report commissioned into the east-end REM line was officially released Tuesday, recommending new stations in Riviere-des-Prairies and connecting the path to Laval and Charlemagne, but with a hefty price tag.
-
Cyclist struck and killed by tanker truck near Montreal's Village neighbourhood
A cyclist was killed after being struck by a truck in Montreal shortly before noon on Tuesday.
-
It feels hot, soupy and sticky out there: it's a Montreal summer
The air is sticky and soupy all at once. It's classic Montreal humidity for those who have lived through it before. And the heat and humidity are expected to blanket the province, the forecast says, for at least four more days.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
-
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate to review changes to LGBTQ policy in schools
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate has called for written submissions from the public as he reviews the changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Winnipeg fire crews battle major fire in Point Douglas
A building in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area has gone up in flames in a major fire on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 100 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
Missing Calgary woman last seen in Rosscarrock, say police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman not heard from since early last month.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
-
Leduc mayor to apologize, city will pay victims as misconduct settlement approved
A settlement between the City of Leduc and employees who claimed physical and sexual assault, harassment and bullying while on the job has been approved by an Edmonton judge.
-
Province to use Disaster Recovery Program to support communities affected by wildfires
The province is making $175 million available to municipalities and Métis settlements impacted by wildfires.
Vancouver
-
Apple AirTag shows U.S. family's luggage was stranded at Vancouver airport for days
A family visiting from Chicago says their missing bag was buried under a pile of luggage at Vancouver International Airport for almost five days, and no one seemed to be able to retrieve it.
-
Mounties believe man wanted in connection to 2021 Edmonton murder may be in B.C.
A 24-year-old man who is wanted on several charges related to the murder of an Edmonton woman in 2021 is believed to be in B.C., Mounties say.
-
6 cars impounded, 21 tickets issued in Surrey street racing crackdown
Mounties in Surrey say six vehicles were impounded and 21 tickets issued in a crackdown on street racing last month.
Politics
-
External report on ousted AFN chief RoseAnne Archibald found harassment, wrongdoing
An investigation into allegations against former Assembly of First Nations national chief RoseAnne Archibald found the ousted leader was guilty of workplace harassment and created a toxic work environment.
-
Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still 'cautiously optimistic' the federal government will call a public inquiry into foreign interference, while conversations about how best to address the issue are ongoing between the different parties.
-
Exporters want law to limit future disruptions on fourth day of B.C. port strike
Groups representing Canadian businesses want the federal government to intervene in the ongoing labour strike at British Columbia ports, with one organization calling for legal changes that would discourage future disruptions.
Health
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
-
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
Facebook lost a legal challenge Tuesday at the European Union's top court over a groundbreaking German anti-trust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.
Entertainment
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don't bat for that team'
A man who met Kevin Spacey in a pub says that at one point when they were alone during a night of heavy drinking with others, the actor kissed his neck twice and grabbed his crotch.
-
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible
Last month, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry.
Business
-
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
-
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
-
Twitter to put TweetDeck behind a paywall
Soon, only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck, the dashboard that allows users to organize and easily monitor the accounts they follow, the platform tweeted Monday. Many businesses and media organizations use the feature to manage and track different feeds.
Lifestyle
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Katherine Henderson will move from one winter sport to another later this summer, ending her seven-year run as Curling Canada chief executive officer for a new role as president and CEO of Hockey Canada.
-
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
-
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.