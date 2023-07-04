Bicycle thefts in Canada soar by 429 per cent during summer months: report

Bicycle thefts have increased at an alarming rate in several of Canada’s major cities during the summer, according to data from Square One Insurance Services.

According to the insurance company, bicycle thefts increased by 429 per cent in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal.

The data, which came from the cities’ police reports, indicates four out of the seven cities saw an increase in 2022 compared to 2021.

The two smallest cities in the dataset had the highest theft rate when adjusted for population. This could be due to the fact that the sample size of cities is small, according to Square One.

Out of nearly 75,000 reported thefts in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto between 2016 to 2022, 43 per cent occurred on residential property, 30.3 per cent happened out-and-about in places like parks and streets, 15.5 per cent took place on commercial property, 3.4 per cent happened in educational facilities, and 1.4 per cent occurred in transit areas such as buses, stations, and trains, according to Square One.

The data also indicates that almost half of the thefts took place at the victim's home, primarily in most cities' sheds or garages. However, a different trend was observed in Vancouver, with thieves more frequently targeting bicycles on streets or in parks.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR BICYCLE

Square One recommends people take the following steps to protect themselves from bicycle theft:

Invest in a high-quality lock: Use a lock made of hardened steel or consider using multiple types of locks for added security. This will make it more difficult for thieves to break through and steal your bike.

Register your bicycle: Take advantage of services such as Project 529, which collaborate with local law enforcement agencies.

Choose a secure parking spot: Opt for a bike rack that is firmly anchored to the ground or a building. A good rack allows you to secure both the wheels and the frame of your bike. Look for a parking area with limited access or, if that's not possible, choose a spot with high foot traffic.

Don't leave accessories or bags unattended: When you park your bike, avoid leaving any valuable accessories or bags attached to it.

According to Square One, fewer than five per cent of stolen bicycles are ever returned to their owners.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.