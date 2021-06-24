TORONTO -- About 130,000 canisters of bear spray have been recalled in Canada due to canisters not functioning properly when users need them for protection against, well, bears.

Health Canada issued a product safety warning Wednesday for four different bear deterrent products.

“Affected products could cause safety issues because their canisters do not function properly as they will not spray when users need them for protection against bears,” the health agency said in a recall notice.

Health Canada is recalling approximately 130,000 units of the following products that were sold between February 2021 and June 2021:

FRONTIERSMAN BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers PCP Reg. no 26619

FRONTIERSMAN XTRA BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers PCP Reg. no 28410

SABRE WILD MAX BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers PCP Reg. no 29114

SABRE WILD BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers PCP Reg. no 29357

The health agency said the affected products can also be identified by yellow nozzles with expiry dates of: March 2024, August 2024, September 2024, October 2024, November 2024, and December 2024.

Health Canada said as of last Friday, there have been no reports of injuries as a result of the defective product.

Consumers who have purchased any of the defective products should return them to the points of purchase for a replacement or a refund.