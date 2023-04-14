AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children

Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.

All of the incidents happened between 2006 and 2016 when the carts, carrying a “box” shaped television, tipped over and landed on the children. The children were not directly supervised at the time and no adults were injured.

According to Health Canada, the carts can become unstable when carrying heavy objects.

The carts, which were manufactured in the U.S., include three base models: WT42 “Tuffy” plastic cart; W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal cart; and LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic cart.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 84,700 of the recalled carts were sold in the U.S.

Approximately 4,150 carts were sold in Canada from the early 1980s to April 2023, according to Health Canada.

As of April 12, Luxor Workspaces has received no reports of injuries in Canada, Health Canada said in the notice issued on Friday.

Canadians are asked to stop using the recalled carts and contact Luxor for a free repair kit.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.