Canada

‘We’re people too’: Canada’s homeless population is aging, changing how shelters run

By The Canadian Press

Mo Singh Khunkhun, 68, sits on a bed in the Union Gospel Mission overnight shelter in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















