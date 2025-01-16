ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Victoria police use-of-force data show Indigenous ‘overrepresentation’

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Victoria Police Department says it has released race-based use-of-force data for a six-year period after being ordered by the B.C. Human Rights Commissioner to share the statistics in November 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.