ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Trump is ‘a showman before he’s a statesman’: former PM Joe Clark on annexation threats

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Former Conservative Prime Minister Joe Clark discusses the current political landscape at a conference hosted by the University of Calgary in Calgary, Thursday, June 12, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.