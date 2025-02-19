ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Trudeau announces plans for high-speed rail network in Toronto-Quebec City corridor

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a new high-speed rail network in the Toronto-Quebec City corridor, in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb.19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















