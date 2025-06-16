ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

They bought a car from a dealership that turned out to be stolen. How it happened.

By Jon Woodward

Published

W5’s John Woodward investigates how an Ontario family’s car, purchased from a dealership, turned out to be a stolen car ‘re-vinned’ and resold.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.