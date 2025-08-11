ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Survey suggests Canadians are open to mandatory service for those under 30 - as long as it’s not military

By Elianna Lev

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with members of the Canadian Armed Forces during a visit to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) 8 Wing Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.