ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Supreme Court of Canada to examine role of rape shield law in sexual services case

By The Canadian Press

Published

The shadow from a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-330 Husky is seen as it passes the Supreme Court of Canada on Canada Day on Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.