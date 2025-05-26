ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Students, staff in Walkerton return to school after crash killed students and coach

By The Canadian Press

Published

Young people embrace near a memorial at Walkerton District Community School in Walkerton, Ont. on May 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.