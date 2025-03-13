ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Usher of the Black Rod receives new sword from King Charles

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Usher of the Black Rod Greg Peters speaks at the start of the Parliamentary session in the House of Commons, Monday, November 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.