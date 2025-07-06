ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Splat!: Prime Minister Carney struggles to flip perfect pancake at Calgary Stampede

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, flips pancakes as he attends a Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.