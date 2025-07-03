ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

How did a baby seal end up west of Montreal?

By Genevieve Beauchemin

Published

Locals flocked to a pier in Oka, Quebec after a baby seal was spotted in the area. Genevieve Beauchemin on why the sighting sparked concern from marine experts.


















