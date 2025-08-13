ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Shania’s Sides’: Shania Twain partners with McDonald’s Canada on new menu items

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Shania Twain arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Richard Shotwell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.