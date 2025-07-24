Canada

Rescue efforts underway at B.C. mine where three workers are trapped underground

By The Canadian Press

Published

Three workers are trapped underground at the Red Chris Gold and Copper Mine in northwestern B.C. and its unclear when rescue crews will get to them.


















