ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

RCMP warns of dangers of online radicalization amid Quebec anti-government militia arrests

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

RCMP Staff Sgt. Camille Habel on the charges laid against multiple men for facilitating terrorist activity after starting the investigation in March 2023.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.