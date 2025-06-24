ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Punishing temperatures return to Ontario and Quebec during record-breaking heat wave

By The Canadian Press

Published

A man cools sits in a picnic table in the waters of the Rideau River in Ottawa on Monday, June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.