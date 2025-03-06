ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Proposed class-action lawsuit against ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers clears hurdle

By The Canadian Press

Published

A proposed class action lawsuit against those who allegedly organized and funded the "Freedom Convoy" protests cleared another hurdle on Thursday when the Ontario Court of Appeal refused to dismiss the case. A person walks among trucks on Wellington Street during a protest against COVID-19 measures that grew into a broader anti-government protest in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















