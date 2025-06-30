ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Patriotism is surging ahead of Canada Day, and so are flag and flagpole sales

By Daniel Otis

Published

Canadian flags line a street in High River, Alta., Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.