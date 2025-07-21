ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Over 5.2 million pools sold across the U.S. and Canada are under recall after reports of nine deaths

By The Associated Press

Published

In this undated image provided by the CPSC, a child uses the compression strap to stand on above-ground pool. (CPSC via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.