ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Ottawa set to miss 2026 deadline for establishing $10-a-day child care: report

By The Canadian Press

Published

Children play at the Blessed Chiara Badano Child Care Centre in Stouffville, Ont., on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.