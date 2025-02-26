ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Online job scams rake in record amounts of money from Canadians

By Genevieve Beauchemin

Updated

Published

Ashley Valentini set out to make a little extra money for her family, but clicking on an online job ad led her down a financial and emotional spiral.


















