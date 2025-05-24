ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Not good’: Concerns revived over recommendation to end door-to-door mail delivery

By The Canadian Press

Published

Kyara Moon, 59, and her mother Judy Frank, 78, stand outside their home next to their mailbox in Regina on Friday, May 23, 2025. Moon says they're concerned about a report's recommendation for Canada Post to end of door-to-door mail delivery for residential addresses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes


















