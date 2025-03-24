ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Meet the students keeping Canada's war history alive

By Garrett Barry

Published

A student guide at the Beaumont-Hamel, who's part of a work exchange program organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs. (CTV News)


















