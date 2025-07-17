ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Manure and missing appliances: Inside one P.E.I. landlord’s nightmare

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

What started as a standard lease to three university students and their mother, turned into a months-long ordeal involving 12 tenants, nearly 14 animals and tens of thousands of dollars in damage.


















