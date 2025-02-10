Canada

‘Less of a human:’ Former student suing Ontario boarding school for sexual abuse

By Kamil Karamali

Published

Former student of Robert Land Academy is suing the boarding school as he claims there was physical and sexual abuse that went ignored. Kamil Karamali reports.


















