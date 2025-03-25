ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Lawyers allege foreign interference in high-profile Canadian mafia deportation case

By Joseph Loiero

Published

The CBSA is seeking to have Vincenzo 'Jimmy' DeMaria ruled inadmissible to Canada, alleging he's a member of a powerful Italian Mafia group known as the ‘Ndrangheta (THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















