ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

King’s throne speech marks ‘pivotal moment’ in Canada’s history, royal watchers say

By The Canadian Press

Published

King Charles, left, is presented with the Key to Canada House by High Commissioner for Canada, Ralph Goodale, during a visit to Canada House to mark 100 years since it opened, at Trafalgar Square, in London, Tuesday May 20, 2025. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.