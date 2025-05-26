ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘A profound statement’: King Charles to read Canada’s speech from the throne

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Updated

Published

King Charles III attends The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens in London, England, May 13, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) (Chris Jackson/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.