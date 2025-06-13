ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

King Charles III approves new Great Seal of Canada

By Christl Dabu

Published

The new Great Seal of Canada shows the Canadian Royal Crown within a design alluding to the architecture in the Centre Block of Parliament. (The Governor General of Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.