ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Ka-chow!’ Lightning McQueen replica makes a pit stop at P.E.I. daycare

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Maria Sarrouh has the story of an Ontario man's tour of the Maritimes, delighting children with his replica of Disney's Lightning McQueen.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.