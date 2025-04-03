ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Judge scraps 'unintelligible' order to free self-professed hitman claiming asylum

By The Canadian Press

Published

The front doors to the Federal Court of Canada are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.