ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Job vacancies at their lowest level since 2017

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Published

Construction workers work at the site of a condo tower under construction, in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The British Columbia government is loosening the rules for payment of development costs in a bid to jump start home construction. A builder will only be required to pay 25 per cent of development costs at permit approval with the rest due at occupancy of the project or within four years of the original 25 per cent payment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.