Job vacancies at their lowest level since 2017

Construction workers work at the site of a condo tower under construction, in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The British Columbia government is loosening the rules for payment of development costs in a bid to jump start home construction. A builder will only be required to pay 25 per cent of development costs at permit approval with the rest due at occupancy of the project or within four years of the original 25 per cent payment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

