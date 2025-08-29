Canada

‘It’s been a painful journey’: Sixties Scoop Survivor recounts difficulties finding biological family

By Alex Karpa

Published

Survivors of the Sixties Scoop are seeking more support as they work to reconnect with their biological families and heal from past harms. Alex Karpa reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.