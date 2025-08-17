ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘It’s been a long journey’: Winnipeg man shares road to recovery following machete attack

By Alex Karpa

Published

Eric Laferriere says he doesn’t remember much about the incident, but says everything happened so fast.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.