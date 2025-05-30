ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘It was vandalism’: B.C. orders resort to restore ‘Hobo’ Hot Springs after outcry

By Andrew Johnson

Published

The pools, known locally as Hobo Hot Springs, are on public land near the shore of Harrison Lake, 200 metres from the Harrison Hot Springs resort.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.