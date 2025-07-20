ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘It can be quite alienating’: Islanders react to happiness poll that ranks P.E.I. last

By Maria Sarrouh

Updated

Published

Despite its scenic charm, a new survey ranks P.E.I. lowest in national happiness, leaving many Islanders surprised. CTV’s Maria Sarrouh reports.


















