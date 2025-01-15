ADVERTISEMENT

About Us

Introducing the new CTV News App and CTVNews.ca’s digital experience

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Visitors to our website will notice it has a fresh new look. Enhancements and a redesign were officially launched Tuesday.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.