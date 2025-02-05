ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

International grads more likely to hold jobs below their education levels: StatCan

By The Canadian Press

Published

Students board a bus after class at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Wadden


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.